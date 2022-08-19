Feel the beat! Lots of live music this weekend in Fremont County

Mountain bikers, skate jams, scavenger hunts, and most of all…music! It’s all about drummin’ up the sweet beats this weekend…and not to be a dud for even mentioning it, but it’s the last one before it’s all about busses, backpacks, textbooks, whiteboards, and homework. That should be a great motivator to get out and about with the family and your friends to enjoy all the awesome things going on in Fremont County!

On Friday…

Both the Riverton and Lander Libraries are having book events today! Check ‘em out, if you haven’t already. Used books, DVDs, CDs, LPs and more to rummage through. Riverton’s book sale runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Mezzanine, and Lander’s Book Nook (donations much appreciated) runs from 12-4 p.m. on the lower level of the Carnegie Building.

Don’t miss the last of the Sugarbeats Summer Concert series starting at 6 p.m. tonight in Riverton’s City Park! Featured performers include local band “Crazy Honey,” who will open the show, followed by Jay “Crystal Finger” Stiles and the “rare, funky, lyrical soulful and fluid” blues guitar of Ryan Delaney “Rydog” Johnson, with special guest Josh Purdue. Food vendors, ice cream, farmers’ market, cash bar, tethered balloon rides, skate park jam, bounce house…and you don’t want to miss the opportunity to meet and congratulate the young entrepreneurs of Brett’s Business Builders who will have their stands set up! Come on out and “feel the beats”…Sugarbeats! For more information, visit the Sugarbeats Entertainment Facebook page.

The Lander Bake Shop celebrates the completion of the “Power, Life and Healing” mural painted by Colleen Friday, Talissa Abeyta and Adrienne Vetter. Gather at 5:30 p.m. for drum music and dancing, free pulled pork sandwiches by Chingy’s Smoke & Grub, and snow cones from G&J Piccadilly! The mural project was coordinated by The Bossert Collective; there will be a reception and dedication at 6:30 p.m. with guest speakers Jordan Dresser and Dr. Amanda LeClair.

Lander Cycling Club’s Jurassic Classic Mountain Bike Festival has been a gigantic hit so far this week with group rides, clinics, demos, a trade fair…everything you can imagine for the avid mountain biker and enthusiast! Friday and Saturday event tickets are available; tonight is the premier film viewing of Teton Gravity Research’s “Esperanto”, and on Saturday, it’s all about “Shenanigans in the Park” with local art vendors, raffles, face painting, kid and adult Strider bike races, food, beer and…more live music! For ticket information and a schedule of this weekend’s events and activities, visit: jurassicclassicfest.com h/t Jurassic Classic Mountain Bike Festival website

“It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing… (Made you sing it!) Fremont County’s Swing Dancing Club is putting on a Swing Dance at The Rock Church, 150 Baldwin Creek Road in Lander. Those swing beats start at 6:00 p.m., but you can show up early, and there will be some folks around to teach you a few basic moves. Bring $5 and wear your dancin’ shoes!

It’s the last Dubois Friday Night Rodeo so y’all better catch it tonight before the dust settles and y’all have to wait until next year! Bring cash; pay at the gate. $15 Admission, Kids 6-12 $10, 5 and under are free.

h/t Dubois Friday Night Rodeo

On Saturday…

Like a good scavenger hunt? Register for the The Great South Pass City History Hunt at the South Pass City State Historic Site. Earn prizes throughout the trail and, at the same time, a great way to learn about the area’s history! Teams of 1-10 can start off at 10:00 with the last start time being 2:00. A fun activity for the family, group of friends, or a team of co-workers for a bit of team-building! Put on your hiking boots or sturdy shoes, fill up your water bottles and prepare for some walking through the South Pass landscape. You can register on the South Pass City website at: southpasscity.com

Skateboarders and scooterers (is that a word?) will showcase their flips and tricks at the Last Stand Skates Jam competition today from 12-5 p.m. in Riverton City Park. Food, drinks, vendors and yes…more live music by XxLunacyxX! Skateboards and scooters at the Riverton Skatepark. h/t Carol Harper

World-renowned blues/rock icon Carvin Jones is “Unleashed” on the stage tonight at 8 p.m. in the Robert A. Peck Art Center at CWC. The “King of Strings” has toured with and shared the stage with greats such as BB King, Santana, Jeff Beck, Albert King, Albert Collins, The Animals, REO Speedwagon, Jimmy Vaughan, Double Trouble and many more! Click here to get your tickets and get ready for an amazing show!

Okay, third time’s a charm! R-Recreation hopes the weather will cooperate (and looks like it will) for their last Movie in the Park with the showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Bring your chairs, blankets, popcorn, Twizzlers, Red Vines, M&Ms, Milk Duds, Junior Mints, etc. (that’s all of the movie snack foods I can think of at the moment). Movie starts at 8:30 p.m; for more info, call R-Rec at 307-855-2190 or visit their Facebook page.

Riverton and Lander farmers markets, art exhibitions…hey, even a dog wash in Dubois!…plan your week/weekends with County 10's event calendar.