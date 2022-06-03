Federal jury finds two California men guilty of firearm trafficking charges

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced in a press release today that Darwin Thomas, age 34, and Phillip Flores, age 37, both of Los Angeles, California, were found guilty by a federal jury of conspiracy to transfer firearms to an out-of-state resident and to provide false statements during the purchase of firearms. In addition, Thomas was convicted of six counts of aiding and abetting and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. Flores was convicted of one count on the same charge.

The trial began on May 9 and ended on May 16, 2022, before Federal District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on August 4, 2022.

This crime was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation; United States Postal Inspection Service; Wyoming Highway Patrol; Laramie, Wyoming Police Department; Inglewood, California Police Department; and the Los Angeles, California Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood and Jonathan C. Coppom prosecuted the case.