February activities for youth at the Lander Library

County 10
County 10

Kids of all ages can enjoy activities at the library this month. 

For the preschool crowd, weekly storytimes are offered on Wednesdays at 10:30 am.  Infants and Toddlers with a caregiver enjoy Toddler Time with lots of movement mixed in with short stories.  Preschoolers 3+ can join in themed StoryTime with longer stories and some sort of activity connected to the theme.

Our monthly StoryTime Dance Party will take place on February 17th at 10:30 am.

Advertisement

Tweens can enjoy a special hangout space just for them with books and games.  This month’s DIY craft is making Tweethart Valentines.

Teens in grades 7 and up are invited to join in Wednesday activities from 3-5 pm.  The schedule is shown below.

Hope to see you soon!

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.