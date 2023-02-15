February 15 snowfall totals released

(Fremont County, WY) – The latest winter storm moved through Wyoming Tuesday through Tuesday night. Most locations saw at least some snowfall with this storm, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“Very strong winds also accompanied this storm, creating local whiteout conditions for many. These winds also made snowfall very difficult to measure given blowing and drifting of snow.”

Below is the snowfall report for Fremont County. To see the reports from across western and central Wyoming from this event, click here.

h/t NWSR