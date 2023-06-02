Feature: Stacie McFadden looks to build a team culture for Lander volleyball

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School Lady Tigers volleyball program will welcome a new head coach, Stacie McFadden. She joins a program that has seen recent success including multiple trips to the state tournament. Last season though, that streak was snapped at the regional tournament.

McFadden is no stranger to the sport having played it for many years and growing up with a coach in the family. Stacie will look to take things from all of her inspirations to help lead this Lady Tigers program to the state tournaments and hopes of winning a state title. She explained hopes to implement a “team over me” attitude.

You can listen to the full interview below:

The Lady Tigers are hosting multiple camps over the summer. Check out their social media platforms for more details! The high school volleyball season will start in the fall.