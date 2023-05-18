Feature: Mark Lenhardt era begins now for Wolverine football

(Riverton, WY) – Mark Lenhardt is poised to take over the Riverton High School football program this year. The Wolverines are seeking their first winning season since 2015, and their first playoff appearance since 2020.

Background

At just 41-years-old, Lenhardt has an extensive background coaching at both Torrington High School and Rock Springs High School. In 2021, he led RSHS to a championship game appearance, where ultimately they fell short to Sheridan.

Advertisement

Lenhardt played college football at Mesa State from 2000-2002. After his playing time, he took on a student assistant job at Mesa, helping them become the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference champions.

Lenhardt spent more time in the college ranks, helping coach certain positions at Carroll College. Carroll went to national championships in 04, 05, and 07. “Where I learned how to run a football program came from there,” Lenhardt said. “I was fortunate to be apart of three national championships and four conference championships at the NAIA.”

After his time at Carroll, Mark would head to North Dakota at the University of Mary. He would spend two seasons with the program before moving closer to his Wyoming home.

Mark entered the the high school coaching ranks in 2011 becoming an assistant coach for the Torrington Trailblazers. Mark helped lead the team to six playoff appearances for eight seasons, including runners-up in two straight seasons in 2018 and 2019. “The program was struggling to get wins and in the last five seasons, we would go 41-10,” Lenhardt said. “We were pretty proud of what we accomplished in Torrington!”

Advertisement

The New Chapter

Following his time in Torrington, Lenhardt would move to Rock Springs for four seasons and now comes to Riverton.

Lenhardt moved to Riverton as a way to get close to family but in addition, Mark has always enjoyed the area. “From my time I was in Torrington and play Riverton, I have always truffley marveled that I saw as the athletes that live here. Every time we played them it kept me up at night,” Lenhardt reflect when playing against Riverton.

Advertisement

He likes how the community is itching for more athletic success. “I like what Baeu Sheets has done with the basketball team, and the community seems to be hungry for success.”

Lenhardt added that “a strong central administration is vital. When you get the support you need, and you feel a community wants to have success and build a perfect storm. I wanted to make sure those pieces were in place that I saw.” Lenhardt added on why he choose the Wolverines.

Football

Advertisement

Mark is excited to get the program going. This summer he has the team scheduled for camps including the Black Hills State football camp in South Dakota later in the summer. Lenhart will also be doing summer workouts including weight lifting. “Lifting will be a 365-a-day year job, we are lucking to have Ross Anderson and a great administration who had provided those weight lifting programs!”

In addition this first year Mark is going to be active in both the offense and defense. “This first year here, I’m going to be heavily involved with the defense even though that is not ideal,” Lenhard said about how he will approach his first year calling for the cardinal red and black. “I want the staff to be on the same page and I want to train a defensive coordinator. For the varsity games, I want the guys to be next to me and use it as an on-the-job training opportunity to learn.”

Lenhart adds that this is a fresh start for everybody and wants to use this first year as a way to see where everyone clicks and what the best roles are for everyone.

You can listen to the full interview here!

The football season will start in August with County 10 having coverage of Wolverine football!