Feature: Jim Burton continues to build on Lander Football success

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School Tiger football program is looking to continue their success after John Scott stepped down after last season. Jim Burton steps in, coming from Evanston.

Burton saw good things that the Tigers did in the previous seasons that he wants to continue with as he takes over. The former Red Devils head coach has years of football coaching experience and has also coached wrestling.

He told us he enjoys the community and is looking forward to being a part of Lander. Burton is looking forward to helping provide some fun Friday nights this fall.

County 10 caught up with Burton you can listen to the full interview below!