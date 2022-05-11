FCSO seeks community assistance locating man wanted for absconding from supervision, Parole Violations

(Riverton, WY) – The following release was issued by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO):

“On May 10th 2022 the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Joshua Hensley (37 YOA) was at a local business on South Federal Boulevard in Riverton.

“Joshua G. Hensley is wanted for absconding from supervision and Parole Violations after his conditional release from prison following a 2019 conviction for multiple counts of burglary and theft.

“Deputies responded to the local business and contacted a man they believed to be Hensley who quickly started his vehicle and started to drive away at a high rate of speed, almost striking a Deputy.

“His path was blocked by a Deputy’s parked vehicle and Hensley rammed the FCSO patrol vehicle in attempt to escape. Hensley’s vehicle became temporarily stuck. Hensley then attempted to reverse, directly towards an FCSO Deputy and citizens.

“An FCSO Deputy who had moved to the driver’s door area of Hensley’s vehicle drew his weapon and fired two shots downward into the engine area of the truck in attempt to disable the vehicle but the shots did not have any effect on the engine.

“Hensley then drove forward again and was able to push the FCSO patrol truck back far enough to escape, also striking a private citizen’s vehicle with his truck in the process. Hensley fled eastbound on East Monroe Avenue at a high rate of speed. Deputies attempted to give chase but lost sight of Hensley on South Smith Road.”

“The FCSO then received a complaint from a gravel business on North Smith Road, that a truck matching the description of Hensley’s vehicle had travelled through their gravel pit at a high rate of speed. FCSO Deputies responded to the area with assistance from the Riverton Police Department.

“Hensley’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned along the bank of the Wind River. Deputies received assistance from The Riverton Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, BIA and the Wyoming Game and Fish but Hensley was not located.

Josh Hensley remains at large, the Sheriff’s Office asks that if Hensley is sighted, do not approach, and please notify Law Enforcement immediately.