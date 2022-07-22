FCSO seeks assistance identifying break-in suspect; advises of increase in thefts in Riverton area

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has released two videos for public viewing in an effort to identify a suspect responsible for several recent break-ins in the Riverton area.

In addition to the two videos linked below, the FCSO also released the following statement on their Facebook page Thursday night.

“We need help identifying a suspect in several recent break-ins in Fremont county! Please watch the video and let us know if you recognize this suspect. We want to advise the community we are seeing an increase in theft related crimes here in Fremont county!

Advertisement

“Please lock your doors, do not leave keys in vehicles, do not leave valuables or firearms in your vehicles whether they are locked or not. Do not allow yourself to be a victim.

“Thieves are out in full force so we need to be diligent. Areas that have been targeted so far are Riverview rd, Raintree rd, and North Mountainview dr and surrounding areas in Riverton.”

The first video can be viewed here.

The second video can be viewed here.

The FCSO phone number is (307) 332-5611.