FCSO releases information on Saturday morning incident on North Smith Road

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office released the following information about an incident on North Smith Road in Riverton on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at around 2:50 am.

According to the FCSO statement, they received a 911 call from a 31-year-old female, advising she had shot her ex-boyfriend after he had broken into her home, and attacked her current boyfriend.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a 24-year-old male with a single gunshot wound inside the woman’s home. Deputies found evidence that the subject, who had been shot, had forced entry into the woman’s home by breaking in through the secured front door, and physically attacked another 24-year-old man inside the residence, the FCSO release continued.

According to the female’s statements, she believed her ex-boyfriend was trying to kill her current boyfriend. She retrieved a pistol and felt she had no choice but to use deadly force to stop the violent attack and protect herself and her boyfriend.

“All evidence and initial findings, at this time, support the female’s claim of self-defense,” said the FCSO in their release.

The man who was shot was transported to the Riverton hospital by ambulance and later flown to another medical facility with serious injuries.

This incident remains under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.