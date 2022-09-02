FCSO dispatchers also recognized for volunteering during Casper Police lieutenant’s funeral

(Fremont County, WY) – Members of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) dispatch team join Riverton Police Department (RPD) in being congratulated and thanked for volunteering their services during the funeral of a Casper Police Department lieutenant.

The following post was shared on the FCSO Facebook page on September 1.

“We want to take a moment to congratulate several members of our dispatch center! Congratulations Yvonne Crane, Lindsey Mowrey, and Carl Freeman!

“They received an award from Motorola Solutions for assisting Casper PD in sept of 2021. Casper police dept tragically lost one of their lieutenants last year. The department is very close and it was important that all members of the Casper Police dept were able to attend the funeral.

“Here is an excerpt from Motorola’s letter,

““A group of telecommunications specialists from surrounding agencies stepped into the breach for their Casper co-workers in this instance. Led by Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Carl Freeman, dispatchers from Freemont County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Riverton Police Department, Gillette Police Department, and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office teamed up, travelled to Casper Communications Center, and stepped in to staff the center. This group of professionals from disparate agencies, came together, and with a short familiarization period, took over the reins of one of the busiest communications centers in the State, and went right to work.

““Working with the same consoles and CAD system as their home agencies, these professionals started their coverage with a band, handling a structure fire before the Casper team could even get out of the parking lot. Showing their true professionalism, and the high level of training provided by their respective agencies and the Wyoming APCO/NENA organization, these tele-communications specialists handled their duties flawlessly, keeping the Casper community safe, and allowing their brethren from the Casper Communications Center to attend the service for their fallen officer, and bring closure to their grief in this challenging time.”

“We are so proud of our employees for their commitment to public safety and for supporting each other when times get tough!”

Congratulations and well done Yvonne, Lindsey and Carl!