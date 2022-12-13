FCSD #6 on two hour delay for Tuesday Vince Tropea December 12, 2022 From Wind River Schools Facebook page. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Pavillion, WY) – Due to the recent storm and road conditions, Fremont County School District (FCSD)#6 will operate with a two hour delayed start, Tuesday, December 13. Any updates will be added here. Advertisement Related Posts FCSD #14 schools on two hour delay for Tuesday Vince Tropea - Salazar and Ottman to hold Town Hall Meetings on Saturday Carol Harper - General Election Results certified Friday FCSD #6 School Board Candidates Meet and Greet happening on October 12 Three candidates selected for interim Secretary of State on Saturday Mayoral Candidate: Matt Pattison Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!