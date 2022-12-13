FCSD #6 on two hour delay for Tuesday

From Wind River Schools Facebook page.

(Pavillion, WY) – Due to the recent storm and road conditions, Fremont County School District (FCSD)#6 will operate with a two hour delayed start, Tuesday, December 13.

Any updates will be added here.

