(Riverton, WY) – The Board of Trustees of Fremont County School District #25 will hold a special meeting on January 13, 2023, at 1:00 pm in the Public Meeting Room in the Central Administration Office at 121 North Fifth Street West.

The meeting is being held to discuss the Superintendent search process.

The official minutes of the meeting will be available for inspection by any citizen at the

Administration Office at 121 North Fifth Street West.

Advertisement