FCSD #25 Superintendent set to retire at end of school year

(Riverton, WY) – The retirement request from Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan was unanimously approved by the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees Tuesday night. Her retirement request is effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

In addition, the retirement request from Lars Flanagan was also approved by the Board of Trustees Tuesday night. Effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Lars is the RHS Counselor/Social Worker.

Both of their retirement requests were met with many thanks from the Board.

Advertisement