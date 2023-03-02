FCSD #25 superintendent candidates announced

(Riverton, WY) – The Board of Trustees of Fremont County School District #25 will be meeting in Executive Session on March 8, March 13, and March 16 at 7:30 pm in order to interview candidates for the superintendent of schools position. The meeting will be held at FSCD #25 Central Office.

On the mornings following each interview, the board will meet informally with the candidate. No business will be conducted at these informal meetings. The breakfast meetings will occur on March 9, March 14, and March 17 at Brown Sugar Roastery from 7:30-8:30.

Included in the process will be the opportunity for district patrons and staff to hear comments from each candidate invited to be interviewed and to ask questions of the candidates at a series of Community Forums.

The Community Forums will be held from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on the following dates:

James Fraley (Cheyenne, WY) Wednesday, March 8 th -FSCD #25 Central Office

-FSCD #25 Central Office Jodi Ibach (Riverton, WY) Monday, March 13 th – FSCD #25 Central Office

FSCD #25 Central Office Corrina Guardipee-Hall (Browning, MT) Thursday, March 16th –FSCD #25 Central Office

A listing of the days, times and candidates for the public forum will be posted at each school site and the central administration office prior to the first interview.

Community members have an opportunity to submit questions for the candidate in advance of each community forum. To do so, please go to bit.ly/Fremont25