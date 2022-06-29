FCSD #25 Board of Trustees took action on nine items Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 28. They took action on nine items during the meeting, which are as follows:

The Board approved an out-of-state travel request for the RHS Volleyball team to travel to Chadron State University Team Camp in Chadron, NE in July 2022. They did not request funds, only the use of three Suburbans for transportation.

The Board approved Change Order No.1 with Shephard Construction, Inc. in the total amount of $1,364.00 which includes an addition of 21-foot wall in the classroom area ($1,009.00) and removal of a non-required ceiling fan ($645.00) on the RHS Career Center Remodel/TAC Remedy Project. Also, Change Order No. 2 with Shephard Construction, Inc. in the total amount of $8,568.00 for the installation of CAT6 data cable in the Alternative School and Special Services Area on the RHS Career Center Remodel/TAC Remedy Project.

The Board accepted the grant funds from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) in the amount of $91,226.45 and the Education Stabilization Fund-Elem./Sec. Schools Emergency Relief Fund (ARP-ESSER) in the amount of $16,934,485.15.

The Board approved the Frontier Academy Student Handbook for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Board approved the Spur Virtual Academy Student Handbook for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Board adopted amended policy IKF “Graduation Requirements” on first reading.

The Board declared 15 Apple computers that have aged out and are no longer useful to the district as surplus.

The Board will offer a contract to Kyle Blaser as an RHS Wolverine Academy Teacher.

The Board will offer a contract to Bobby Thoman as a RHS Head Varsity Wrestling Coach and Savanna Herrera as an Aspen ELC IDEAL Teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.

The complete agenda and attachments can be viewed online here and the meeting can be viewed on YouTube.