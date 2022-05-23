FCSD #25 Board of Trustees to meet May 24th

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene on Tuesday, May 24th at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The evening is scheduled to include a Frontier Academy Graduation for Aslyn Fehring, Bailey Grant and Tanisha Hootch.

The current agenda has four action items. They include a recommendation to approve the 2022-2023 CWC-BOCHES budget, a recommendation to adopt amended 2022-2023 school calendars, an administrative recommendation to accept resignations, and an administrative recommendation to offer a contract.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.