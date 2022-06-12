FCSD #25 Board of Trustees to meet June 14

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene on Tuesday, June 14 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The evening is scheduled to include a Frontier Academy Graduation for Tyler Polk, and WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Awards to Savannah Morton and Abrielle Santee.

The current agenda has eight action items. They include the following:

  • A recommendation for the Board to approve the addition of an RHS Media Club at Riverton High School beginning the 2022-2023 school year;
  • A recommendation for the Board to approve the WHSAA Membership Application and Activity Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year and Reggie Miller as the official WHSAA Representative for FCSD25;
  • A recommendation for the Board to approve the firm of Fagnant, Lewis & Brinda, P.C. to conduct a compliance audit of FCSD25, Career Center TAC Remedy Remodel Project at 85% of funds disbursed;
  • A recommendation for the Board to approve the Lease Agreement with FCBOCES for the offices in Rendezvous Elementary School for the 2022-2023 school year in the amount of $2,223.41;
  • A recommendation for the Board to approve the Riverton Middle School Student Handbook for the 2022-2023 school year as presented;
  • A recommendation for the Board to approve the Riverton High School Parent & Student Handbook for the 2022-2023 school year as presented;
  • A recommendation for the Board to accept the resignation of Ellen Kappus as a District Instructional Facilitator effective June 20, 2022;
  • Consider an Administrative recommendation to offer contracts.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.

