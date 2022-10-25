FCSD #25 Board of Trustees to convene tonight

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene tonight, October 25 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will include WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Awards to Marcelina Jimenez and Amelia Tate, along with four action items.

Those action items are as follows:

Advertisement

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RHS Cross Country students to travel to Boise, Idaho in November 2022 for the Nike National Cross Country Regional Race.

A recommendation for the Board to adopt new Policy 3016 “Banking Services”; new Administrative Regulation 3016-R “Banking Services; Cash Management of Federal Awards”; amended Policy 3015 “Fiscal Accounting and Reporting”; amended Policy 3020 “Revenue from Non-Tax Sources (Activity Funds); amended Policy 3030 “Audits”; amended Policy 5795 “Vacation, Holidays, and Personal Leave”; amended Policy 5725 “Recording Time Worked and Overtime for Classified and Hourly Employees” on first reading.

A recommendation for the Board to approve to abrogate Policy 5315 “Prior Service Credit (Certified)”; Administrative Regulation 5315 “Prior Service Credit (Certified)”; Policy 5335 “Salary Advancement (Certified)”; and Administrative Regulation 5335 “Salary Advancement Addendum” on first reading.

A recommendation for the Board to approve the Riverton Middle School School Improvement Plan, the Riverton High School School Improvement Plan and the Frontier Academy School Improvement Plan as presented.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.