FCSD #25 Board of Trustees acted on seven items

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 13. They acted on seven action items, which are as follows.

The Board accepted the Kids Heart Challenge & American Heart Challenge Grant on behalf of Ashgrove Elementary School in the amount of $2,500.00.

The Board acknowledged the homeschooling requests as presented. Seventy-five requests total.

The Board approved the budget transfer of $40,000 from Special Cash Reserve allocated to Technology to Special Cash Reserve for the Riverton High School Wrestling Room Enhancement.

The Board approved the early graduation requests of Hope Duckworth and Logan Lopez.

The Board awarded the bid for the Special Services/TAC Remedy Project (Frontier Academy) to Shepard Construction, Inc. in the total bid amount of $500,549.00.

The Board will offer a contract to Amanda Gilpin as an ESSER funded Jackson Elementary Nurse for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Board declared this items list as surplus and to be offered to the community for re-use.

All of these were passed unanimously.