FCSD #25 Board of Trustee May 10th meeting recap

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees unanimously approved nine action items during Tuesday night’s meeting. Those items include the following:

An out-of-state travel request for the RHS SkillsUSA students to Atlanta, Georgia for the National Leadership and Skills Conference in June 2022 was approved.

The Board accepted the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s Johnson O’Malley (JOM) grant funds in the amount of $21,450.75. These funds are used for materials for cultural activities, books for students, and graduation honorariums or other items deemed necessary by the JOM parent committee for Native American student success.

The Board approved the addition of Girl’s Wrestling as a recognized sport at Riverton High School. The sport will be structured exactly like the boy’s program, running at the same time with the same coaches. The sport is recognized by NHFS and WHSAA.

The Board awarded the bid for 25 district Canon copier replacements to Capital Business Systems in the bid amount of $141,555 plus service contracts.

The Board approved the revised job description for the Full-Time Athletic Trainer as presented.

The Board approved the following policies on the first reading: Amended Policy 5035 “Salary Overpayment/Underpayment”; Amended Policy EFD “Meal Charge”; Amended Policy DF “Revenue from Non-Tax Sources (Activity Funds)”; Amended Policy DCA “Fund Balances and Cash Revenues”; Amended Policy DBC “Budget Planning and Preparation”; Amended Policy DB “Annual Budget”; Amended Policy DA “Fiscal Management and Goals”; New Policy DEB “Funds from State and Federal Sources”; New Policy DBJ “Budget Transfers”; New Policy DBF “Budget Hearing, Adoption, and Review”

The Board accepted the resignation of Alma Law as an RMS 7th Grade ELA Teacher and Jay Galey as an RHS Head Wrestling Coach effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

The Board accepted the retirement request of Brian Shultz as an RMS 8th Grade Math Teacher effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

The Board will offer contracts to the following people: Cathy Wadsworth as an Ashgrove 1st Grade Teacher; Katie Ormond as a Jackson 3rd Grade Teacher; and Paige Nolan as an RHS Athletic Trainer.

Detailed items such as the policies can be reviewed here.