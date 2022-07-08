FCSD #24 selected to participate in Teacher Apprenticeship Pilot program

(Shoshoni, WY) – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB) have announced the school districts chosen to participate in the Teacher Apprenticeship Pilot, which include Laramie County School District #1, Teton County School District #1, and Fremont County School District #24.

“Congratulations to these three Wyoming school districts and to the district superintendents who lead them,” said State Superintendent Brian Schroeder. “I am grateful to them for their pioneer spirit, and am elated for how this can help districts develop additional outstanding teachers for our students. We are full of anticipation here at the WDE for what this could mean for the rest of our districts statewide.”

The three districts chosen will begin collaboration with the WDE and PTSB this summer to prepare for the launch of their own programs. This work will inform the structure for the eventual statewide rollout, while allowing the opportunity to identify best practices and unique nuances at the district level.

The idea for the apprenticeship program is one of the first things Schroeder started working on as State Superintendent and is meant to help struggling school districts get educators in the classroom.

“LCSD1 is so excited to work with the WDE and other partners to invest in the future of our students, our state, and tomorrow’s educators to bring continued success to our communities,” said Dr. Margaret Crespo, Superintendent, Laramie County School District #1.

“We are thrilled to be selected as a pilot district, and find additional pathways to certify individuals who have already committed to serving students in Wyoming,” said Gillian Chapman, Ed.D. Superintendent Teton County School District #1. “We look forward to supporting the WDE as we find ways to recruit and retain exceptional educators dedicated to supporting public schools in Wyoming.”

“Shoshoni Schools are excited to be part of the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship Pilot,” said Bruce Thoren, Superintendent Fremont County School District #24. “We have been growing our own teachers for a couple of years now, and look forward to the development of this formalized program in conjunction with the PTSB and our higher-education institutions. This program will be a win-win for our employees and for K-12 education.”