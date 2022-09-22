FCSD #1 superintendent shares Baldwin Creek Road, Main Street intersection crossing guard observations, concerns

(Lander, WY) – In response to the tragic August 30 incident where Kora Toups, the 9 year-old girl struck by a vehicle at the Baldwin Creek Road and Main Street intersection while riding her bike to school, Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 added a crossing guard position at the location.

On Wednesday, September 21, FCSD #1 superintendent Dave Barker shared the following message based on information shared from the crossing guard.

“The district crossing guard began duties at Main and Baldwin Creek last week. Unfortunately, that person has witnessed a significant number of driver errors to include:

Not stopping at pedestrian crossings – if there is a person in a crosswalk you may not turn through the crosswalk even if you think it is safe. You must wait for the crosswalk to be completely clear!

Speeding through a yellow light.

Not using vehicle indicator lights correctly.

Using cell phones while driving.

Not obeying posted speed limits.

“In the week we have employed a crossing guard these driver distractions and errors have led to several close calls.

“In addition to student safety, we are concerned that drivers are not making good judgment when turning right off of Baldwin on to Main.

“When the crossing guard is in the crosswalk please wait until the crossing guard has cleared the crosswalk and returned to the sidewalk corner.”

In addition to heeding to the above, folks are also encouraged to show their support for Kora and her family at tonight’s Business After Hours fundraiser at Awaken Fitness and Wellness.

