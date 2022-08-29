FCSD #1 school board to look into continuing Lights-On summer hunter safety classes; took action on seven items at last meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 school board last convened for a regular meeting on August 16, where Lights-On Director Ceatriss Wall gave a presentation the Lights-On in Lander summer Hunter Safety Course, and the board also took action on seven other items.

20 students (ranging from 4th to 6th graders) took the two week course this summer, and 16 students passed the final test (the other four had left the program before it ended), earning the right to participate in the live-fire demonstration on the last day.

Wall specifically thanked Jeff Wendt for volunteering to teach the course, Rene Schell at Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming Outdoor Gear for the ammo, volunteers from Maven, and all the Lights-On teachers and helpers as well.

The program was well-received enough to plan on bringing the program back next summer, and the district may look into offering it during the school year in some capacity.

The following action items were also approved at the August 16 meeting.

The next FCSD #1 board meeting will be September 6.