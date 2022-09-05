FCSD #1 school board meets tomorrow

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 school board is set to convene for a regular meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 6, 6:00 PM, in the administration building at 863 Sweetwater Street.

The meeting is open to the public, and can be viewed via Zoom link, Meeting ID: 890 0584 8840 – Passcode: 7pmGc2, or listened to by calling 253 215 8782, Meeting ID: 890 0584 8840 Passcode: 592523.

Agenda items include discussions on advanced math at LMS and safety policy, and a Pathfinder student presentation on State Science Fair Internships.

Advertisement

The full agenda can be viewed here.