FCPH issues water quality alert for Middle Fork of the Popo Agie in Lander

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Public Health (FCPH) has issued a water quality alert for the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie in Lander due to unsafe levels of waterborne pathogens.

They said to watch for posted signs and to avoid all water contact activities in that area.

Do not ingest water without first boiling for three minutes, filtering, or other treatments that will remove pathogens.

If people do come in contact with the water, they should wash their hands and shower as soon as possible.

Children, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk. Symptoms to look for are diarrhea and vomiting. If you or your pets experience those symptoms, you should contact your healthcare provider or veterinarian.