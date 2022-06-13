FCEMA: Flooding advisory in Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County Emergency Management Agency issued the following information.

Flood Advisory and Warning in effect: Do not cross or go around barriers.

Please pay close attention to the water levels if you live by or are recreating near rivers and streams. Fremont County will experience high water levels and Flood Advisory until 10:00 p.m. Monday 06/13/2022, and Flood Warning until 3:00 p.m. on 06/15/2022.

Black Bridge should be avoided until an assessment can be done as there is tree debris against the bridge, grasses are high, and you may not be able to see the water level in areas along the banks.

The Little and Big Wind Rivers have reached “near flood stage”. If you need sandbags in the Riverton area call Vonda Huish at 307-850-8986 or Kathy Osborne at 307-349-0957. You will need to provide your own sand and fill the bags. Property owners are responsible for the removal of the sandbags afterwards.

If you are living in the Lander area and need sandbags they are available at the sandbagging station at the Lander Street maintenance shop at the South End of Buena Vista

LANDER- The City river pathway behind the courthouse and the sidewalk at City park is closed due to flooding. Be cautious at McManus bridge also.