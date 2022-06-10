Father’s Day made easy at Porter’s

With Father’s Day just over a week away, the hunt for the perfect gift has begun. Porter’s Supply Co. in Riverton is sure to have the perfect gift for your one-of-a-kind dad.

If you love to grill, then you know that walking through Porter’s grill section is like being a kid in a candy store. Everything you could ever imagine to make your grilling experience top-notch is there in one place.

And don’t forget the grills! Porter’s has a lineup of grills from gas to pellet to charcoal. Big, small, and everything in between. They are sure to have what you need.

Once your shopping is done, fire up the BBQ and send us your best #whatsgrillin photo!

The contest goes through June 22nd. 1st prize is a Weber Spirit II E210 LP grill!

All you have to do is snap a picture, upload it to Facebook (make sure your post is set to public) with the hashtag #whatsgrillin, and be sure to tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply in the post. Simply grill and snap!

This week we will be giving away 5 more hats so be sure to post those tasty photos!

The first 5 people to send us #whatsgrillin photos from the time this article is published win one very cool hat!

Be sure to stop by Porter’s Supply Co. in Riverton for all your grilling needs!