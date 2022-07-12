Father, 4-year-old son rescued Monday

(Shoshoni, WY) – Just before 2:30 pm on July 11, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Search and Rescue volunteers responded to the Lower Wind River Campground in Wind River Canyon to rescue a father and his 4-year-old son.

The father and child had been in an inflatable raft that was punctured and quickly sunk, according to the FCSO. They were able to get to the west shore of the river in an area inaccessible by vehicle or foot. A rescue team reached the two and was able to ferry them back across the river without incident.

Both of them were wearing life jackets and were not injured.