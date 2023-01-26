Fancher to run the Special Olympics torch in Germany

(Riverton, WY) – It’s news we’ve been excited to share for over a month, and we finally got the go ahead from Special Olympics Wyoming today, January 26 to spread it near and far. Riverton local Lewis Fancher is one of eight that will be running the Special Olympics Torch in Germany this summer for the World Games in Berlin.

“You’ve been involved with Special Olympics for the past eight years,” said Keith Groeneweg, State Law Enforcement Torch Run Council representative, during the annoucement.

“You were selected as the athlete torch runner in 2014 for Special Olympics USA final leg in New Jersey. You participated in track and field, basketball, bowling, softball and other sporting events. You also served with many of us on the LETR State Council with your passion for sports and the Special Olympics. You’ve also created many close-knit relationships with law enforcement throughout the state. Last thing is I just want to let you know that you’ve been selected to run with me in Germany for the final leg.”

Advertisement

Keith Groeneweg making the announcement

The announcement came on December 7, 2022, in front of a large crowd of Lewis’ friends and family at City Hall.

Lewis shared his appreciation and excitement for being selected for this honor. He also shared he was glad he gets to run with Keith.

We’re rooting for you, Lewis! 🎉