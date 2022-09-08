Fall safety reminders from Shoshone National Forest

(Fremont County, WY) — Fall is a popular time for recreational use in the Shoshone National Forest, and while vegetation remains dry and fire potential is elevated, there are no fire restrictions in place on the Shoshone National Forest.

As the weather may start to turn cooler, it is common for those recreating on the Shoshone National Forest to use warming fires; it is important to remember that unattended or abandoned campfires can cause wildfires, so please ensure you never leave a campfire unattended. If you choose to build a campfire, it is important that you do so in an area clear of tents, structures, and low hanging vegetation. It is always best to build a campfire within a stone or metal ring to decrease the chances of the fire spreading. Before you leave a campfire, always ensure it is properly doused with water and cold to the touch.

Fall is also the time of year when grizzly bears and black bears are in hyperphagia, which means these animals are attempting to take in as many calories as possible prior to hibernation; this can often lead to human-bear interactions. For the safety of all visitors to the Shoshone National Forest and wildlife, proper food storage is essential. Specific information on proper food and attractant storage can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xHssR.

It is important to know if there are any road closures prior to heading to recreate on the Shoshone National Forest. Due to the impacts of prior flooding, a few roads on the northern end of the Forest are closed to motorized travel: Sweetwater Road (FSR 423) and portions of Morrison Jeep Trail (FSR 120) as well as all the Clarks Fork Canyon Road (FSR 119). For more information on these closures, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/shoshone/alerts-notices.

For more information, please visit the Shoshone National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone), follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).

As America’s first national forest, the Shoshone National Forest has 2.4 million acres of diverse terrain and a mission to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the forest to meet the needs of present and future generations.