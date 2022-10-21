Fall fun and happenings around Fremont County this weekend…

Might be getting a bit chillier, and it looks like there’s a bit of rain in the forecast…but that shouldn’t stop anyone from getting dressed up and out and about in “The County”!

A Halloween Bash, cornhole tournament and chili cookoff, a Powwow honoring our Native veterans, a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts…plan your weekend and mark your calendars with County 10!

On Friday…

If you’re a bookworm and haven’t been to a Book Sale lately, the Friends of the Riverton Branch Library is having one today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverton Library. Step up to the Mezzanine for deals on books, DVDs, and yes…LP records! (Sometimes I wonder just how many know what “put the needle on the record” really means!) And, if you’re in Lander, the Lander Library’s Book Nook is open today from 12:00-4:00 p.m on the lower level of the Carnegie Building. Books (including audiobooks), music, CDs, games, puzzles, etc…support your local libraries!

Dealing with pain? There’s a free “Lunch and Learn” today at Teton Therapy in Riverton at 12 Noon at their Riverton clinic at 1406 West Main. The topic is “How our Bodies Perceive Pain” presented by Physical Therapist Andrew Bosselman, with a Q&A to follow. They will provide a light lunch…and did I mention that this is free?

Get your holiday shopping done early and support your local businesses and crafters! Over 60 vendors will be waiting for you at the Fall Craft Fair in Lander, tonight from 5:00-8:00 p.m., and tomorrow, Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. at the Lander Community & Convention Center. I love craft fairs and festivals…it’s fun to find those meaningful gifts for the folks on the (ever-growing) Christmas list!

The Chief Yellowcalf Memorial Club All Veterans Powwow begins tonight at Blue Sky Hall, 490 Ethete Road. Grand Entry is at 7 p.m.; tomorrow at 3 p.m. Eagle Drums are the Host Drummers; the Host Veteran is 21-year U.S. Army Veteran Mitchelene BigMan, with the Native American Women Warriors as Colorguard and Cy Lee as MC. There will be a Retirement Ceremony for Chief Petty Officer Inez Rajo today at 3 p.m. Dances and Special Dances include Women’s Traditional, Fancy and All Men and Women Veterans Specials. For more info, contact Avalene Glenmore at 307-438-3552.

On Saturday…

The Farmers’ Markets aren’t over! Check out the local Fall harvest goodies by your local producers at the Saturday Riverton Farmers’ Market at the Fremont County Fairgrounds Little Wind Building from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

Calling all Girl Scouts, past and present! The Riverton Museum is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Girl Scouts in Wyoming today from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon. Cost is $5; there will be a uniform fashion show, awards for the oldest Girl Scout (wow!), best sash/vest, crafts and refreshments. Girl Scouts can register by contacting Susan Bronson at [email protected] or call 307-856-2665 for more information. Want to sign up as a Girl Scout? Visit https://www.gsmw.org/ (So what’s your favorite Girl Scout cookie? I know most folks love Thin Mints, but I’d have to say mine would be Lemonades, Shortbread and Samoas. Only 105 days left until Girl Scout Cookie season!)

The Pioneer Museum in Lander is hosting the Fall “Bags & Beans” Cornhole Tournament and Chili Cookoff today, starting at 2:00 p.m at the Livery Barn. Enter the cornhole tournament or the chili cook-off…or just come on out to enjoy food and drinks, music, a silent auction, a bunch of kids activities and more. Admission is just $5. It’s $30 to register your cornhole team or $5 to enter your delicious chili for the contest. Proceeds benefit Child Development Services of Fremont County! Click here for more information.

In the mood for a Halloween partaaay? Tonight is Lander Creative Arts Club’s Halloween Bash at the Lander Community & Convention Center from 6:00-11 p.m…a night of “creepy” games, awesome music, dancing…pick out your best costumes and compete for cash prizes in a “spooktacular” costume contest! Sure to be a great time in Lander tonight, don’t miss it!

Get your Fall (and upcoming holiday) events up on County 10’s Event calendar! It’s so easy to do; just click on “Add Event” and sign up on CitySpark. Once you’re signed up there, you’re good to go to post all of the events your business or organization has in store for the upcoming holidays, or…thinking ahead? Post a “Save the Date” for 2023!

