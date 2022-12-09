‘Extreme blowover risk’ for WY 28 South Pass area; travel closed to light, high profile vehicles

(Fremont County, WY) – WY 28 South Pass road travel is closed to light, “high profile vehicles,” as of 10:25 AM, December 9, due to “extreme blowover risk,” according to wyoroad.info.

The areas listed are: “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd”; “between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate”; and “Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789.”

The roads range from dry to slick in spots, but with dangerous winds and blowing snow.

Advertisement

For road conditions in other parts of Fremont County and surrounding areas, click here.