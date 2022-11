(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow showers will continue to spread across the state today, most likely ending early Friday.

Frigid air moves in behind the Arctic Front Friday and Saturday, with windy conditions possible on Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the upper teens and lower 20’s today, with lows tonight in the single, and negative single digits.

h/t NWSR