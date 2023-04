(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County is in store for a “speggtacular day” on this Easter Sunday, with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

The warm-up is also expected to continue into the midweek.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50’s for most of the county today, with Jeffrey City a bit cooler at 44 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20’s to mid 30’s. h/t NWSR