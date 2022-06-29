Expect high winds today, with possible isolated showers and thunderstorms

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today is looking partly cloudy and breezy, with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Gusty winds will be the main threat with the storms this afternoon and evening, with peak gusts in the upper 30 and lower 40 mph range.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s for most of the County today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 77 degrees.

Lows will be in the lower to mid 50’s tonight.

Thursday will be slightly cooler with more afternoon showers and thunderstorms.