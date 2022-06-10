Expect a sunny, dry, hot Friday; temperatures on the rise this weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will see much warmer temperatures with a few locations close to 90 degrees, thanks to high pressure and mostly clear skies.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80’s for most of the County, with Dubois a bit cooler at 75 degrees.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s tonight, with Dubois at 49 degrees.

Tonight will be mild, with breezy winds expected on Saturday.

It will be even hotter this weekend with showers and storms possible across northern regions of the state.