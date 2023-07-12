Exciting Job Openings at St. Margaret’s Catholic School in Riverton

Are you passionate about education and looking for an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young learners? St. Margaret’s Catholic School in Riverton is currently seeking talented individuals to join their dedicated team of educators. With positions available in the Preschool, 3rd and 4th grade, as well as a Title I Teacher role, there are a variety of opportunities to suit different skill sets and interests. Read on to discover the exciting benefits and positive work environment that St. Margaret’s has to offer.

Preschool Para:

If you have a love for working with young children, the Preschool Para position at St. Margaret’s Catholic School might be the perfect fit for you. In this role, you will be part of a positive and collaborative work environment, surrounded by happy kids eager to learn and grow. Additionally, benefits are available to eligible employees, providing added job security and peace of mind. To apply, simply send your cover letter and resume/CV to [email protected].

3rd and 4th Grade Teachers:

St. Margaret’s Catholic School is currently looking for enthusiastic 3rd and 4th grade teachers to join their exceptional team. With small class sizes and a great work community, you’ll have the opportunity to build strong connections with both your students and fellow educators. By teaching at St. Margaret’s, you’ll have the privilege of serving remarkable students and families, fostering academic excellence, and inspiring faith. A teaching certificate is required for these positions. To apply, send your cover letter and resume/CV to [email protected].

Title I Teacher:

St. Margaret’s Catholic School is also accepting applications for a Title I Teacher. In this role, you will work approximately 20 flexible hours per week, supporting students who require additional assistance. While a background in the Science of Reading is preferred, it is not required, making this an excellent opportunity for educators with diverse skill sets. To apply for the Title I Teacher position, please visit the FCSD25 website and navigate to the application page using the following link.

Why Choose St. Margaret’s Catholic School?

At St. Margaret’s, the mission is to inspire faith, achieve academic excellence, and nurture students to form strong moral character and values. The school offers a close-knit and supportive work environment that truly feels like a community. The dedicated faculty and staff collaborate to create a positive atmosphere where everyone is valued and encouraged to grow both personally and professionally.

Additionally, working at St. Margaret’s comes with many benefits. Whether you’re in the Preschool, 3rd and 4th grade, or Title I Teacher role, you can expect great hours that allow for a healthy work-life balance. Furthermore, the school boasts a fantastic work culture where educators are appreciated for their contributions, making it a fulfilling and rewarding place to pursue your passion for teaching.

Don’t Miss Out – Apply Today!

If you’re ready to embark on a rewarding career journey in education, don’t miss the opportunity to join the team at St. Margaret’s Catholic School in Riverton. Embrace the chance to make a difference in the lives of students and be part of an exceptional educational community at St. Margaret’s Catholic School.