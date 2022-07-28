Exciting changes at Fagnant, Lewis and Brinda, P.C.

We are moving locations on July 29, 2022. Our new office will be located at 945 Lincoln Street in Lander. To facilitate the move, we will be closed on July 29 and August 1.

Along with the change in location, we are also changing our firm name. The new name is:

Summit West CPA Group, P.C.

We decided to change the name to better represent our growing firm. The firm was founded in the mid 1970’s and we have historically had a name that included the firm principals. After much deliberation and research we determined the firm would be better served long-term with a name that can continue in perpetuity.

The owners of the firm are Mike B. Lewis, Sarah L. Sweeney, Lorielle Morton and Timothy R. Fixter. The owners and our staff will continue to provide the highest level of quality service to our clients. We have a great team of qualified individuals and that is not changing. Having a team that specializes in handling the growing complexities required in today’s business environment is what our team does best.

Our service offerings continue to grow as our clients’ needs expand. We continue to offer everything from tax planning and preparation, auditing and assurance, bookkeeping, payroll, information technology services, and general business consulting services. We look forward to serving you for many years to come.

Come see us at our new location at 945 Lincoln Street, visit our website www.307cpas.com, or check us out on Facebook for fun things happening at the firm, tax tips, and industry news.

