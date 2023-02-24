Even after a wild wintery week, there are still things to do in Fremont County this weekend

Wow, what a wild ride we had on this wacky, wintery “Snowmageddon” last week of February! BIG THANKS to our Snowplow Heroes, and to our state, county, and city public works and transportation departments who have been working tirelessly with the “mess management” (I know…I’ve heard the plows out as early as 4 a.m. these past few days).

Just in time for us to catch a break with mostly sunny skies tomorrow! Of course, then you’ve got a bit of a slushy, icy mess in spots…so if you’re venturing out and around the county this weekend, remember that it’s still slippery out there…just be sure to walk safe, drive safe (and sober), but most of all, have fun!

Just as huge is Fremont County’s supportive sports fans, and it might be difficult to keep up on all the regional games that have been going on…but not with County 10! Just check out the “Sports Live Stream” for the schedule (thanks, Wyatt and John!), and you can watch live on YouTube, Facebook, or listen in on KOVE 1330 AM/107.7 FM or Jack FM at 105.1.

Always check for canceled, postponed, or rescheduled events! If you want to announce a cancellation on County 10, email [email protected].

On Friday…

Art lovers…today is the last day to check out the “World on Fire” ICCE Everest Exhibit, so if you’re up by the CWC today, stop in and check out this amazing gallery before it comes down! Contact Gallery Director Nita Kehoe at 307-855-2211 for more information. And there’s still time to browse through the Lander Art’s Center’s “REFLECTION: The Art of Being” exhibit, showing through March 11. Call the center at 307-332-5772.

In Dubois, there’s a Stepping Stones 3-Yard Quilt Class put on by CWC tonight from 6-9:00 p.m. and Saturday night at 5:00 p.m. at Headwaters Art & Conference Center on 20 Stainaker Street. All are invited to sew a quilt…beginners, too! The $40 fee includes instructions, supplies, and even sewing machines are available. If you’ve been wanting to learn how to quilt, this might be the opportunity to try it out! There’s a max of 8 people, and it looks like registration is still open, so sign up today to attend this weekend! Call Jan Wright at 307-455-2625 for more info.

Lander business professionals…there’s a Wine & Cheese Mixer tonight starting at 6:00 p.m. at Lincoln Street Bakery, 223 Lincoln Street. Come out for some drinks and snacks…mingle with and network at Lander Young Professionals’ first mixer event of the year! Visit their Facebook page for more information.

Jazz pianist and singer/songwriter Chantil Dukart performs at Bar 10 in Riverton tonight, hitting the stage at 8:00 p.m. (for best seating, call in to reserve them at 856-BEER (2337). Come down at 6:00 p.m. and enjoy some food and drinks before she hits the stage at 8:00 p.m. Click here for more information about Dukart or check out her Facebook page. Brought to you by Sugarbeats Entertainment (FYI, if you want to be a Sugarbeats sponsor, there’s a special private party from 4-6:00 p.m., so come and meet some of their current sponsors, find out more, and join in being a supporter of their summer concert series!)

On Saturday…

If you can get down to your farmers’ markets today, stock up on those awesome products made and offered by your local producers! Riverton’s Saturday Market is from 9-11:00 a.m. at the Little Wind Center, and Lander’s Local Food Market is from 1-3:00 p.m. at the VFW building.

There’s a Winter Craft Fair going on today from 9:00-2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Holiday Inn. I know, Valentine’s Day is over, but you can always shop ahead for those special items for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, etc., or maybe shop ahead and find some Spring decor for your home or garden…or maybe call a friend, get out of the house (and away from the glowing screen!) and browse around for a bit! Call 856-8100 for more information.

The 2nd Annual Roll and Slide Poker Ride is on today in Lander! Fat bike, cross-country ski, snowshoe, run or hike…it will be quite a challenge this year as participants compete for the best poker hand on four stops of…Sinks Canyon! Stop in at the Lander Bake Shop between 8:00-10:00 a.m. to pay your $35 registration fee; Aid Stations open at 9:00 a.m. (Warming Hut is open from 10-4:00 p.m.) If you’re not participating, you can join in and celebrate the winners at the Lander Bar at 5:30 p.m. and then dance the night away to live music! An awesome fundraiser in support of the Lander Nordic Ski Association and Lander Cycling Club.

And if you missed her at Bar 10 last night, you can catch Chantil Dukart again at the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel tonight, with shows at 5:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. as a part of their Winter Concert Series. This is a free concert! Call 307-206-7000 for more info.

There are always plenty of things to do on the weekends, but there’s also a lot going on during the week as well, so check out County 10 events and mark your own calendars for future events, activities, meetings, classes, etc. Don’t see your event? Just look up in the upper right-hand corner of the event calendar page, click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and you’re there!