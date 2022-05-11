Estate Sale this Saturday, May 14th – Western Auction Co.

Western Auction Company presents Estate Sale

Saturday, May 14th, 2022, at 10:00 am

Location: 168 Tweed Lane, Lander, WY

Dan tells us, “Come see what we have in store for you this May! We have quite the selection! Everything from yard tools, antiques, collectibles, camping equipment and more added daily!”

The auctioneer will be Layne Weber.

*View the long list of items HERE – discover more items at the auction that are not listed on this post*

*Viewing will start at 9:00 am

Concessions will be available.

Cash, check, and cards accepted.

Please visit our Facebook page for more details and pictures about this auction.

We can’t wait to see everyone soon!

LARRY ANESI – 307-349-4181

DAN BATES – 307-231-6803