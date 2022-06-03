Estate Sale this Saturday, June 4th – Western Auction Co.

Sponsored
Sponsored

Western Auction Company presents Estate Sale
Saturday, June 4th, 2022, at 10:00 am

Location: 81 Shady Lane Riverton, WY

Dan tells us, “We have quite the selection! Everything from yard tools, antiques, collectibles, guns, and more added daily!”

The auctioneer will be Layne Weber.

*Viewing will start at 9:00 am

Concessions will be available.

Cash, check, and cards accepted.

Please visit our Facebook page for more details and pictures about this auction.

We can’t wait to see everyone soon!

LARRY ANESI – 307-349-4181

DAN BATES – 307-231-6803

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.