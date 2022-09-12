Epic Battle in the High Country

The top-ranked, unbeaten, defending state champion Little Snake Rive Rattlers jumped on the Dubois Rams with a pair of first period touchdowns, taking a 16-0 lead before the Rams roared back to make it a game. Dubois fell 44-28 in a title between the number one and number two ranked teams in the Class 1-A 6-man.

It was the top-ranked Rattlers who came out on top to extend their winning streak to 12 games, one of the longest in all Wyoming prep football. Classic blocking by the Dubois Rams {h/t Adria Trembly}

Little Snake River maintained the lead for the next three periods, answering each time Dubois closed the gap to hold off the Rams.

Clayton Rux is surrounded by Rattlers {h/t Adria Trembly}

It was an interesting contrast in styles with the Rams throwing and running the ball behind senior quarterback Ryan Wells and junior running back Wyatt Trembly. The duo accounted for most of the Rams 368 total yards on offense. Jonah Oard and Kaleb Gleim swarm a Little Snake River runner {h/t Adria Trembly}

Trembly scored twice, Wells once and Wells connected with Clayton Rux on another. Nick Navas added a pair of point after conversion kicks. Kaleb Gleim makes a “Chuck Norris” style tackle {h/t Adria Trembly}

The Rattlers completed just two passes in seven attempts but ran the ball well. Wyatt Trembly reads a block by Ryan Wells {h/t Adria Trembly}

Little Snake River senior running back Kannadis Peroulis ripped the Ram defense for 273 yards on 24 carries and three touchdowns while averaging almost 11-yards per carry. Hadley Myers was right behind him with 155 yards on just 13 attempts for almost a dozen yards every time he touched the ball. Wyatt Trembly, Ryan Wells and Jonah Oard bring down Snake River’s Kannadis Peroulis {h/t Adria Trembly}

The Little Snake River backfield tandem garnered all but nine of their 437 total yards on the ground.

Dubois head coach David Trembly and Little Snake River head coach Jack Cobb {h/t Adria Trembly}

The Rattler host Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow next Saturday at 2 p.m. while Dubois remains home for another week hosting Farson Eden on Friday, also at 2 p.m. Little Snake River defenders swarm Wyatt Trembly {h/t Adria Trembly}

Total Offense: Dubois – 368 yards, Little Snake River 474 yards

Total Passing: Dubois – 171 yards, Little Snake River – 37 yards

Total Rushing: Dubois 36-197 yards, 19-437 yards

Passing: Dubois – Ryan Wells 8-16-1 99, Wyatt Trembly 1-1 17, Clayton Rux 1-1 55, Little Snake River – Zane Matheson 2-7 37

Rushing: Dubois – Wyatt Trembly 26-185, Jonah Oard 10-12, Little Snake River – Kannadis Peroulis 24-273, Hadley Myers 13-155, David Hernandez 2-9

Receiving: Ryan Wells 2-72, Wyatt Trembly 2-25, Jonah Oard 2-10, Kaden Chamley1 1-29, Clayton Rux 3-35, Little Snake River – Seth Maxson 1-14, Hadley Myers 1-23