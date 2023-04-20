Enrollment is now open for the 2023/24 School Year at Elevation Academy

Elevation Academy is accepting registrations for the upcoming school year!
Elevation Academy focuses on rigorous academic basics in the Language Arts and a renewed focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) skills to prepare students for High School and beyond while we ground everything in Biblical Foundations!
Elevation Academy is a 6th thru 8th-grade program focusing on a small teacher/student ratio.
For more information, visit their website.
Please call 335-5327 or 851-4725 or email [email protected] for more information on enrollment.