Enrollment is now open for the 2023/24 School Year at Elevation Academy

Public Notice
Public Notice

Elevation Academy is accepting registrations for the upcoming school year!

Elevation Academy focuses on rigorous academic basics in the Language Arts and a renewed focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) skills to prepare students for High School and beyond while we ground everything in Biblical Foundations! 

Elevation Academy is a 6th thru 8th-grade program focusing on a small teacher/student ratio.

Advertisement

For more information, visit their website.

Please call 335-5327 or 851-4725 or email [email protected] for more information on enrollment. 

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.