Enroll Your Child in St. Margaret’s Preschool!

At St. Margaret’s School, we believe that every child deserves a strong foundation for a bright and happy future in education and beyond. We understand the importance of instilling a sense of God’s love in every child, regardless of their religious background. Our preschool provides a safe and nurturing environment where your little ones can flourish and thrive as they embark on their educational journey.

A Holistic Approach to Learning

We take pride in offering a high-impact early education curriculum that nurtures your child’s intellectual, social, and emotional growth. Our play-based learning approach encourages creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills, making learning a fun and engaging experience.

Embracing Nature

At St. Margaret’s, we recognize the value of outdoor play and its impact on a child’s development. Our outdoor play area provides a safe and stimulating environment for kids to explore, discover, and connect with nature. We believe that being outdoors fosters a love for the environment and enhances their overall well-being.

Individual Attention and Small Group Learning

We cherish the uniqueness of each child, and to ensure their development is nurtured optimally, we maintain small class sizes. This allows our dedicated teachers to provide individual attention and personalized guidance to every student, catering to their specific needs and strengths.

Embracing Faith

Incorporating God into every school day is a fundamental aspect of our approach. We believe that faith plays an essential role in shaping a child’s character and values. Our inclusive environment welcomes children from all religious backgrounds, where they can learn about spirituality, compassion, and kindness.

Meet Our Preschool Director, Jennifer Pearson

We are fortunate to have Jennifer Pearson as our Preschool Director. With her extensive experience in early childhood education and her passion for nurturing young minds, Jennifer is dedicated to creating a warm and supportive learning environment for your children.

Preschool Class Offerings:

3/4 Class:

Schedule: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Time: 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

4/5 Class:

Schedule: Monday to Friday

Time: 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Enroll your child in St. Margaret’s Preschool today, and give them the gift of a loving and faith-filled early education. Together, we will lay the foundation for their future success and happiness.

For enrollment inquiries and more information, please contact us at 307-856-9522 or [email protected].

Every Child’s Journey Begins Here!