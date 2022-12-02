Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at their Winter location: The Fairgrounds every Saturday 9-11am

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Your Riverton Saturday Farmers Market is happy to be serving our wonderful community. New vendors are always welcome, and our established vendors love to see everyone that comes to our market. Please remember to share our posts and remind your friends and about the market. 9-11 down at the Fairgrounds in the Little Wind Building.

Don’t forget to shop local!

The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the Riverton Fairgrounds! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.