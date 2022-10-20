Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at their Winter location: The Fairgrounds every Saturday 9-11am

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

Everyone say hello to Rebecca our vendor of the week. Be sure to come on down Saturday 9-11 to the Fairgrounds in the Little Wind Building and see her at the Saturday Farmers Market. She has breads, canned good, other baked goods and sometimes she has fresh herbs and produce. Be sure to come and say Hello to her as you do your shopping.

Don’t forget to shop local!

The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the Riverton Fairgrounds! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.