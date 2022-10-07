Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at the City Hall Parking Lot every Saturday 9-11am

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

The vendor of the week is Bryan Thoman with Holy Smokes! If you are in the market for smoked products and seasoning he is the guy to come and see. He has smoked cheese, smoked honey, smoked salt and smoked nuts. If you ever need to reach him outside of the market, you can get ahold of him at 307-850-8164. Come on down to the Saturday Farmers Market 9-11 down at the Fairgrounds and say Hi to Bryan!

Don’t forget to shop local!

The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the City Hall parking lot! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.