Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at the City Hall Parking Lot every Saturday 9-11am

This weeks vendor of the week is John and Kathy with Got Milk Dairy. They are able to help you with your goat milk needs. From milk, and cheese, to yogurt, and more. Be sure to come see them at the Saturday Farmers Market 9-11 at the Riverton City hall parking lot.

Don’t forget to shop local!

The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the City Hall parking lot! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.